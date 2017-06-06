Kim’s Barrel Inn Knocks Off Shoe Crew; Swats Win Their First

By Tim “Shoe” Sullivan

It was the third of June, another sleepy dusty Delta day, and two nights later coed softball action resumed in the Monday night “Bud Berry” League at Moore Barn Memorial.

In the opener, Kim’s Barrel Inn moved into a tie for second by trouncing previously undefeated Shoe Crew, 18-3. The game opened with the playing of “Ode To Billy Joe” by Bobbie Gentry.

The Shoe Crew got off to a nice start with three runs in the first on Kyle Norwood’s lead-off double and singles by Joe Kinsella, Sam Stuard, and Jared Shilka. Unfortunately for the Crew, they failed to score anything the rest of the way.

KBI, on the other hand, scored early and often. The Barrel tied it at 3-3 after one thanks to singles by Nic Dulmes, Morgan Opper, and Jazmin Soto and walks to Jack Mortimer and Kassie McGettigen. Kim Krayecki’s Barrel Inn added four more runs in the second behind Josh Barnes’ double, singles by Megan Wiczek and Jacob Barnes, and two Shoe Crew errors. The score was 7-3 Barrel after two.

Winning pitcher Jake Mortimer noted, “The way our defense was playing, we figured those seven runs would probably be enough to secure the victory”.

The game, which was umpired by Chad Newby because regular umpire Jesse Higgins was fishing for bluegills in Iowa, saw KBI tack on six additional runs in their half of the third. The rally included Josh Barnes’ double, singles by Jake Mortimer, Kristin DeVogel, Nic Dulmes, and Megan Wiczek and two more errors by the Shoe Crew.

“We couldn’t catch a cold,” lamented the Crew’s manager Kyle Norwood.

Five more runs came home for the Barrel in the fourth behind Josh Barnes’ triple, Jake Mortimer’s double, and singles by Kassie McGettigen, Kristin DeVogel, Nic Dulmes, and Jacob Barnes. The Barrel’s Morgan Oppor said, “Josh Barnes was sensational at short — he caught everything hit out there.”

KBI outhit the Shoe Crew, 17 to 6. Jake Mortimer only surrendered five singles and a double as the Barrel Inn cruised to the win.

On the bright side, Shoe Crew’s catcher Michelle Morrisey won a broasted chicken dinner from RD’s Diner for making an inning-ending catch in the second. The Barrel Inn also turned a nifty double play. Both teams are now tied at 2-1. Airport Bar, in first place at 3-0, had the weekly bye.

SHOE CREW BATTING STATS: Kyle Norwood: double. Joe Kinsella: single. Sam Stuard: single. Jared Shilka: single. Andy Horst: two singles. KIM’S BARREL INN BATTING STATS: Nic Dulmes: three singles. Megan Wiczek: two singles, two runs. Josh Barnes: two triples, double, four runs. Morgan Oppor(tunity): single, sac fly. Jacob Barnes: two singles. Jazmin Soto: single. Jack Mortimer: walk. Kassie McGettigen: walk, single, two runs. Jake Mortimer: single, double, two runs. Kristin DeVogel: two singles, three runs. Nic Dulmes also scored four runs but I was too lazy to put it in earlier so I’ll do it now. TIME OF GAME: 45 minutes.

The second game was also not a thriller as Sloppy Swats won their first game of the season by thumping Team BAMF, 15-5.

The Swats moved to 1-2 while the Bammers fell to 0-4. Team BAMF took an early 1-0 lead in the first when Graham Edwardson doubled and scored on Brad Ashland’s sacrifice fly. The Swats countered with four runs in the bottom of the first as Jake Roy, Jen Eggleston, Evan Volm, Rachel Graves, Brady Spees, and Taylor Gregorish each singled and winning pitcher Pat Scheele doubled. The score was 4-1 Swats after one.

Team BAMF tied it at 4-4 with three runs in the top of the second. They bunched together singles by Jake Bailey, Steve Stroik, Kristen Feltz, and Graham Edwardson and Katie Steinbach chipped in a walk. That was about it for the Bammers as the Swats’ defense shut them down for most of the remainder. Even Volm and Brady Spees made terrific plays in the Swats’ infield.

After scoring one run in the second, the Swats blew the game wide open with seven runs in the third. Singles by Beth Singer, Taylor Gregorich, Justin Scott, Jake Roy, Evan Volm, Rachel Graves, Brady Spees, and Beth Singer accounted for most of the runs. The Swats picked up three more runs later as the key hits were a homer by Evan Volm and a dandy double by Nicole Spees. Katie Steinbach singled and scored in the sixth for BAMF’s final run. Rookie umpire Kyle Norwood made his 2017 debut behind the plate. Your final tally was 15-5 Swats. TIME OF GAME: 46 minutes.

TEAM BAMF BATTING STATS: Graham Edwardson: double, two singles, walk. Lakyn Lloyd: walk. Brad Ashland: single, sac fly. Danita Ashland: single. Christopher Ashland: single. Jake Bailey: walk, single. Katie Steinbach: walk, single, two runs. Steve Stroik: single, run. Kristen Feltz: two singles. SLOPPY SWATS BATTING STATS: Jake Roy (no relation to NHL Hall of Famer goalie Patrick Roy): two singles, two runs. Jen Eggleston: two singles, two runs. Evan Volm: two singles, homer, three runs. (Jean Volm won a broasted chicken dinner from RD’s diner for taking pics of the game). Rachel Graves: two singles, two runs. Brady Spees: three singles, two runs. Beth Singer: three singles. Pat Scheele: double. Taylor Gregorich: two singles, run. Justin Scott: single, run. Nicole Spees: single, run, booming double in fourth. Fan Megan Novak-Day also won a chicken dinner for a fine catch in the stands.

LEAGUE STANDINGS: Airport Bar: 3-0. Kim’s Barrel Inn: 2-1. Shoe Crew: 2-1. Sloppy Swats: 1-2. Team BAMF: 0-4.