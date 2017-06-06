One Arrested Following Rollover Crash

City Times Staff

A Rosholt man was arrested following a two-vehicle crash on June 2 that left one woman with minor injuries.

When emergency crews responded to the intersection of Smith and Franklin streets at 7 PM, they found one vehicle laying on its driver’s side door.

According to the incident report, 32-year-old Samuel Ysquierdo ran a stop sign while traveling north on Smith St. and collided into an eastbound vehicle on Franklin St., forcing it to roll. Ysquierdo then fled the scene, according to the report.

“It was Plover [police] who caught him for us,” said Assistant Police Chief Mike Rottier.

Ysquierdo was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, operating after suspension and operating without insurance, and arrested on a single charge of hit and run resulting in injury.

Ysquierdo was also named as a suspect in an incident on the 2500 block of Bush St. earlier that day. He returns to court July 3.