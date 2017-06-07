Library Announces Summer Events for Youth

City Times Staff

The Portage Co. Library has announced its Youth Summer Library Program will run from June 5 to July 28.

The program includes activities at the Stevens Point, Plover, Rosholt and Almond branch libraries, and include:

Special Performances

The library will host three special performances for the whole family. Bubble Wonders will be held Friday, June 16 at 6:30 PM at the Sentry Theatre. The event features amazing bubble tricks that captivate both young and old.

Zoozort will be held on Thursday, July 6 at 10:30 AM at the Main Library in Stevens Point and at 2 PM at the Plover Branch Library. The event engages live animals from different parts of the world in a hands-on interactive program.

Hillbilly Science, a comedy show featuring science, will be help on Tuesday, July 18 at 10 AM at the Almond School, 12:30 PM at the Rosholt library, and 3:30 PM at the Main Library in Stevens Point.

Summer Reading Club and More

Youth are invited to sign up for Summer Reading Club at any library branch and at summer school. Children and teens will earn prizes from local businesses as they complete activities. In addition, youth who complete every section of the activity sheet will earn a free book.

The library will also continue to host several other books clubs on a monthly basis. Sign up at the Stevens Point location for Mission to Read (grades 4 and 5), Teen PageTurners (teens), and Between Reads (teens and adults 16 and up who love YA Lit). The latter is available in person and online.

Book Adventures, Extreme Adventures, and Library Adventures

The library offers several adventure groups for different age groups this summer. Book Adventures (grades 1-2) and Extreme Adventures (grades 3 and 4) at the Main Library in Stevens Point and Library Adventures and Beyond Books (grades K-5) at the branches in Almond, Plover and Rosholt will include a variety of themes and activities that appeal to each age group. Sample topics include marble runs, upcycled architecture, and more.

Young Adults

Students in grades 6-12 are invited to participate in a variety of activities at all sites. Topics, include poetry, kayaking, fort challenges, tai chi, geocaching, and more.

Storytime and Baby Lapsit

Story-time programs will continue to be held several times a week throughout the summer at all library branches. See the calendar for a full listing. In addition, each month will feature a special puppet show.

All library events are free of charge and open to the public. A full program calendar is available at each library, or online at www.pocolibrary.org/all-library-events.