SPFD Welcomes New Firefighter

City Times Staff

The Stevens Point Fire Department hired its newest firefighter this week.

Kelly Heise, 24, was granted conditional employment with the SPFD by the Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission on June 6.

Heise is the only female firefighter in Stevens Point — and the first woman to serve in the department since former Fire Chief Tracey Kujawa left for a position with the Wausau Fire Dept. in 2014.

“It doesn’t bother me; I’m more comfortable with them than some of the girls I’ve worked with,” Heise said. “These are great guys and I’m excited to start working with them.”

Heise replaces longtime Motor Pump Operator Kerry Taylor, who retired earlier this month after 22 years of service to the city.

She is expected to start her year-long probationary period with the department in July.