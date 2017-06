Stevens Point Softball Association Weekly Calendar

By Robert Whitmire

For games scheduled June 12 – 15 at Zenoff Park.

Monday, June 12

Jugger League on Fritsch Field

6:30 pm – Pete’s Sports Bar vs. Backwoods Bar & Grill

7:30 pm – Rural Mutual Team Zinda vs. Morey’s Bar

8:30 pm – Dollar Phils vs. Rigg’s Site Consulting

9:30 pm – Ki Mobility 1 vs. Final Score

CO-ED D. Mac League on Copps Field

6:30 pm – Gary’s Pizza vs. Excel Plumbing

7:30 pm – Fill’s Broowers vs. Pete’s 2 Electric Boogaloo

8:30 pm – Grazies vs. Kellner International

9:30 pm – Fill’s Broowers vs. Grazies

Tuesday, June 13

Gilligan CO-ED League on Copps and Fritsch Fields

6:30 pm – North Point Pub vs. Kim’s Barrel Inn on Copps Field

6:30 pm – Pete’s Sports Bar vs. Rookies Warriors on Fritsch Field

7:30 pm – Kim’s Barrel Inn vs. Rated Rookies on Copps Field

7:30 pm – Pete’s Sports Bar vs. Rookies Davis on Fritsch Field

8:30 pm – MHA Merchants vs. North Point Pub on Copps Field

8:30 pm – Airport Bar vs. Ki Mobility 2 on Fritsch Field

9:30 pm – Ki Mobility 2 vs. MHA Merchants on Copps Field

9:30 pm – Airport Bar vs. Rookies Davis on Fritsch Field

Thursday, June 15

Don Kottke Legends League on Copps Field

6:30 pm – Point Beer Classics vs. Final Score/WSPT

7:30 pm – Good Shepherd Lutheran vs. Rookies

8:30 pm – Jimmy B’s vs. Rookies

Brad Rogers League on Fritsch Field

6:30 pm – Steve-O’s vs. Precision Cellular & Sound vs.

7:30 pm – Precision Cellular & Sound vs. Check’s Muffler/Partner’s Pub

8:30 pm – Papa Joe’s vs. STINE

9:30 pm – Dewendys vs. Sassy Steamrollers

The SPSA has announced games rained out on Sunday, May 21 have been rescheduled for Sunday, June 25.

Ron Beranek League on Miller Field

6:30 pm – Hoffman’s Hobbies Green Sox vs. Crush’em Rookies

7:30 pm – Glen’s Bait/Dewendys vs. Kim’s Barrel Inn

8:30 pm – Frank’s Hardware vs. Central Door Solutions

9:30 pm – North Point Pub/Freedom Home Builders vs. Springville Sports Grill

Walt Wilmot League on Copps Field

6:30 pm – Mossity Vapes vs. Rookies Zonerz

7:30 pm – Rookies Zonerz vs. Mossity Vapes

8:30 pm – Post Road Pub vs. Kuby’s

9:30 pm – Kuby’s vs. Post Road Pub

Walt Wilmot League on Fritsch Field

6:30 pm – Pete’s Hitman vs. Automattan

7:30 pm – Automattan vs. Pete’s Hitman

8:30 pm – Polonia Café vs. Rookies Heavy Hitters

9:30 pm – Rookies Heavy Hitters vs. Polonia Cafe