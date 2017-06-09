Confused Call for Tow Leads Man to 6th OWI Conviction

By Brandi Makuski

A Wausau man was convicted on Friday of his sixth OWI charge.

Ryan Plisch, 45, was arrested on Jan. 13 after crashing his Lincoln into a median near mile marked 161 on I-39. He reportedly called 911 looking for a tow truck.

When deputies arrived on the scene shortly before 10 PM, Plisch was standing outside his vehicle talking on his cell phone. The car’s lights were reportedly turned off.

Plisch told deputies, “I just need to get a tow,” and emitted an odor of alcohol when he spoke, according to the complaint.

When asked how he crashed, Plisch only told deputies he was traveling around a corner, but was unable to explain how he wound up in the median. When told he was being taken into custody, Plisch made a “pronounced sigh” and insisted he “just needed a ride,” then began to plead with deputies to let him go.

Deputies later found a beer cooler in the passenger seat, an open can of Busch Lite in the driver’s side cup holder, and several empty beer bottles and cans on the floor of the vehicle.

Plisch’s preliminary breath test indicated he had a blood alcohol content of .25, more than three times the legal limit of .08. Plisch’s OWI record goes back to 1998.

He pleaded no contest to the OWI, as well as a charge to operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration on June 9. He returns to court for sentencing Aug. 22.