Outdoor Concerts Return to PJ’s – SentryWorld

City Times Staff
The outdoor music series at PJ’s – SentryWorld is back for a third season.
Live music will be available on the PJ’s – SentryWorld patio all summer, with a different artist every Wednesday.
Performances begin at 5:30 PM, and generally and wrap-up by at 8:30 PM, rain or shine.
Scheduled performers include:
June 21: Raised Reckless
June 28: Blues Summit Band
July 5: Cadillac Pete and the Heat
July 12: Dig Deep
July 19: Unity the Band
July 26: Grayling Pingel
Aug. 2: Hip Pocket
Aug. 9: The Fabulous Rugburns
Aug. 16: Grey Catz
Aug. 23: Led West
Aug. 30: Southbound
Sept. 6: Raised Reckless
Attendees should bring their own chair or blanket. PJ’s – SentryWorld is located at 601 Michigan Ave. North.