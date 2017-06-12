Outdoor Concerts Return to PJ’s – SentryWorld

City Times Staff

The outdoor music series at PJ’s – SentryWorld is back for a third season.

Live music will be available on the PJ’s – SentryWorld patio all summer, with a different artist every Wednesday.

Performances begin at 5:30 PM, and generally and wrap-up by at 8:30 PM, rain or shine.

Scheduled performers include:

June 21: Raised Reckless

June 28: Blues Summit Band

July 5: Cadillac Pete and the Heat

July 12: Dig Deep

July 19: Unity the Band

July 26: Grayling Pingel

Aug. 2: Hip Pocket

Aug. 9: The Fabulous Rugburns

Aug. 16: Grey Catz

Aug. 23: Led West

Aug. 30: Southbound

Sept. 6: Raised Reckless

Attendees should bring their own chair or blanket. PJ’s – SentryWorld is located at 601 Michigan Ave. North.