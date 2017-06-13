Highway 10 Hideaway: the Holiday Inn’s New Concert Venue to Debut

For the City Times

The Holiday Inn Hotel & Convention Center has announced the launch of the hottest new concert venue in central Wisconsin — the Highway 10 Hideaway.



Located inside the Holiday Inn Hotel & Convention Center, the Highway 10 Hideaway will host several concerts throughout 2017.

Award-winning singer/songwriter Phil Vassar will launch the new venue with his trademark high-energy performance on Sunday, July 9.



“Since we opened this new Holiday Inn Hotel & Convention Center in 2005, we have had many people tell us about the great concerts they used to see at the old Holiday Inn Holidome,” said Noall Silvester, general manager of the current Holiday Inn. “This summer seemed like a great time to revive the tradition.”



Some of the famous people and groups who performed at the old Holidome include The Monkees, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Roy Orbison, David Lee Roth, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Cheap Trick, the Marshall Tucker Band, Air Supply, and Jefferson Airplane.



“My first job in high school was a bellhop at the old Holidome,” said Bill Bayba, a local businessman and hotel developer. “I remember working for some of those great concerts, and I can’t wait to see the new groups that come through the Highway 10 Hideaway.”



“Phil Vassar is a great choice to kick off this new concert series,” Silvester added. “He’s such a great performer, plus he just debuted a new album, American Soul.”



General admission (standing room only) tickets are available for $35 online ($45 day of show) at philvassar.brownpapertickets.com.



A limited number of general admission (general seating, $55) tickets as well as VIP tickets (general seating with meet-the-artist passes, $70) are available directly through the Stevens Point Holiday Inn Hotel & Convention Center by calling 715-344-0200.



The Highway 10 Hideaway is currently negotiating with other performers and groups to fill out the remaining slots in the 2017 season.

Look for information on these upcoming events to be listed on the Highway 10 Hideaway website or on Facebook.