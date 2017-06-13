Summer Sizzle Children’s Reading Series Begins June 15

For the City Times

United Way of Portage County’s Learn for Life will heat up the summer again with its third annual Summer Sizzle Children’s Reading Series.

Beginning in June, local “celebrities” will read to children attending the reading event, and the business sponsor will give a book to each child in attendance. The first reading, on June 15, will take place at the Stevens Point Area YMCA soccer field in Stevens Point and will feature the Mattison family, who is sponsoring the event.

“Families are often looking for things to do during the summer and ways to get their children interested in books,” said Laura Pfeil, United Way of Portage County Community Services Manager. “This event is a fun morning activity that can show children of many ages the ways that literacy is fun and important.”

All events, which are geared to children ages 0 to 10, will include literacy-related activities, as well as snacks for all attendees.

Other Summer Sizzle events include:

· Thursday, June 29, at Nelson Park in Amherst at 10 a.m. Sponsored by H.O. Wolding.

· Thursday, July 13, at Little Plover River Park, 1510 Hoover Ave., Plover, at 10 a.m. Sponsored by Heather Wynne and Associated Bank.

· Thursday, July 27, at Bukolt Park, 100 Bukolt Ave., Stevens Point, at 10 a.m. Sponsored by Simplicity Credit Union.

· Thursday, Aug. 10, at Iverson Park, 4201 State Road 66, Stevens Point, at 10 a.m. Sponsored by CoVantage Credit Union.

· Thursday, Aug. 24, at Mead Park (KASH Park), 1201 W. Whitney St., Stevens Point, at 10 a.m. Sponsored by Marten Machining.

Learn for Life recently wrapped up a successful school year. During the 2016-17 school year, 188 second- and third-grade students identified as needing additional reading help at 14 schools in Portage County received one-on-one weekly tutoring support from trained volunteers. Pfeil said tutors are being recruited for the 2017-18 school year.

More information about the Summer Sizzle Children’s Reading Series or about becoming a tutor for the summer school program is available by calling 715-341-6740, emailing uway@unitedwaypoco.org, or visiting www.unitedwaypoco.org/learnforlife.