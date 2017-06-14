UW-Stevens Point to be Featured at Energy Fair

For the City Times

Learn about renewable energy with hands-on demonstrations and displays as the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point takes part in the 28th annual Midwest Renewable Energy Fair.

Held in Custer June 16-18, the fair offers information on sustainable living through exhibitors, workshops, speakers and demonstrations.

The Educator Tent will be hosted by UW-Stevens Point’s College of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Center for Environmental Education. Activities include free water testing by water specialists from UW-Stevens Point’s Center for Watershed Science. Bring a cup of well water to be checked for nitrates, a health-related concern commonly found in groundwater. Attendees can also learn about rain barrels, rain gardens and the impact of various energy sources on wildlife. Educators may join an hourly resource drawing.

The tent will also include students from the Point of Discovery School in Stevens Point, displaying their energy projects on Saturday and talking about what they learned about sustainable communities.

The Vendor Tents will feature booths from the university’s College of Letters and Science and Natural History Museum, offering information and activities as well as samples from the museum’s animal and geology collections.

For more information on the Energy Fair, go to www.theenergyfair.org.