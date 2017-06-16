Send Us Your Storm Stories

City Times Staff

The June 12 storm wasn’t your average thunderstorm. Not by any stretch of the imagination.

The Stevens Point Area has experienced three so-called “hundred year storms” in the past decade, according to Joel Lemke, director of water/wastewater for the city. Prior to Monday, the most recent heavy-hitter came in 2011, when the area has pummeled by 70 mph winds and heavy downpours.

But it was nothing like what came June 12: three inches of rain in only a 30-minute time-span, combined with the 50 mph straight, sustained winds, he said, was “unprecedented” in this part of the state.

The incident overwhelmed storm drains and emergency services like never before. Damage will, no doubt, be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars; perhaps even more when all the numbers are tallied.

City Times staff has already brought you the stories from local emergency responders. Now, we want to hear your story.

We want to read about what you saw, felt and thought on Monday night. We want your personal experiences. Did you canoe down Portage Street? Did you become trapped in your home and need rescuing? Or did you rescue someone who was trapped? We want to publish your stories, and we think readers will also want to read them.

Submit your name, address and story to: bmakuski@mmclocal.com no later than June 18 (we will not publish your address).