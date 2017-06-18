HomeCommunity NewsCopps for Cops Returns for K-9 Fundraiser

Copps for Cops Returns for K-9 Fundraiser

Deputy John White and his K-9 partner Lady (right) with Deputy Dan Wachowiak with his K-9 partner Yent. (Courtesy Portage Co. Sheriff's Office)

City Times Staff

The annual “Copps for Cops” 4th of July fundraiser returns to Copps Market in Stevens Point June 30 and July 1. 

The fundraiser is intended to be a community event to help raise funds for the Portage Co. K-9 Unit, according to Dan Eiden, a Copps Market employee who organizes the fundraiser ever year. 

Family-friendly activities will take place between 9 AM and 5 PM each day. On June 30, Sheriff Mike Lukas will be on hand from 10 AM to 2 PM; Mayor Mike Wiza will be at the store from 1 PM to 3 PM. 

Portage Co. Deputy Dan Wachowiak and his K-9 partner K-9 Yent will be at the store on Friday and Saturday from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

Donations will be accepted, and raffle tickets are available for $1 each or six for $5. Prizes include: 

Gilbert Brown Autographed Football; 1 case (12) Palermo’s Screamin’ Sicilian Pizzas; 1 case (12) Portesi Cheese Fries; 1 case (12) Orv’s Bellatoria Thin Crust Pizza; 1 case (12) DiGiorno Deep Dish Pizza; Kellogg’s Giant Chair and Tent Canopy; $50 Feltz Dairy Store Gift Certificate; 7-Up Cooler; Weyauwega/Star Dairy Green Bay Packer Cheese Basket; One of two Cheese Gift Baskets from Lynn Dairy; Miller High Life Table Top Grill; 2 set of 4 Brewer tickets from Voortmans Cookies; Pizza Oven Courtesy of Emil’s Pizza; Budweiser Mirror; and a Copps $50 Gift Card.

Giant root beer floats and ice cream sandwiches will be on sale at the Kemps Moo-Mobile.

Copps Market is located at 1500 Pinecrest Ave. in Stevens Point. 

