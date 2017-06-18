Plover VFW Member Elected as State Commander

For the City Times

Plover Veterans of Foreign Wars member John “Trapper” Schultz was elected to the office of VFW State Commander at the annual VFW State Convention in Oshkosh on Saturday, June 17.

Following the election, he took the oath of office and was escorted to the podium by Wisconsin VFW State Honor Guard Colonel Steve Pepper. He was then installed into the VFW’s highest state office during a formal ceremony conducted by Past VFW State Commander Earl Banks.



Schultz hails from Junction City and has been a Life Member Plover VFW Post 10262 since 2005. He earned his VFW eligibility by serving a 25-month tour of duty in the Central Highlands of Vietnam and retired from the U.S. Army with 28 years of Active Duty service.



Commander Schultz served as Plover VFW Post Commander for five consecutive terms. The post earned “All-State Team White Hat Status,” a distinguished individual and post award for exceeding the standard goals of service to the post and community, all five years.

The post was also a National Outstanding Community Service Post for two of those years.



He also served three consecutive terms as 7th District Commander from 2012 through 2015, a position that represents the interests of 36 posts within an 11-county area in Central Wisconsin.



Schultz currently serves Wisconsin veterans as a Claims Consultant and Office Manager in the VFW Department Veterans Service Office in Milwaukee.