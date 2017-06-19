In Your Words: The June 12 Storm

Submitted By City Times Readers

I am a local storm spotter and storm chaser and here is my story:

(Courtesy Sara Scott Spiegel)

Around noon [on June 12] I started to play around with either dropping south or staying local. Watched, waited and set up gear. Figured I would try local as storms developed. Storms started to blow up and some became blippy on velocity. Made my way on Hwy 10. Took the first option with good visual exposure to the south/south west Hwy 34 South which was midway between Millidore and Junction City… Parked and took the first few pictures shown below with the farm/barn. Storm presented with amazing structure.

I knew eventually I was going to get nailed so continued. All while I knew Stevens Point area was in for a storm. Went on County road P(?). Eventually encountered torrential rain and close CG (cloud to ground Lightning. One bolt possibly spooked a deer which then fled for it’s life almost hitting it…missed it by centimeters.

As I came into Point I started making damage reports and called NWS Green Bay to relay my ground truth. And started documenting the damage. Assisting citizens with “what should I do” questions.

(Courtesy Rikki Springer)

Sara Scott Spiegel, Stevens Point

When the parking lot to your apartment complex floods you make the best of it by blowing up a tube, cracking a beer, and floating from one side of the lot to another!

Rikki Springer, 200 block of Minnesota Ave., Stevens Point

I have been here for 13 years and have never seen it this bad. I stood on my front porch and watched the rain as the road became covered. As the rain let up I yelled to my husband open the garage — I’m going kayaking! So he did. And away we went. My eight-year-old son even got involved.

The neighbors slowly came out of their homes to check on what had just happened and everyone of them snapped pics of us kayaking down our street! Sad day for Stevens point for sure. Thank god no one got hurt. But great memories were mad for us and our son that day as we floated the street!

Becky Moscinski, Portage St.