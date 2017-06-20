Wisconsin Native Named Fine Arts and Communication Dean at UWSP

For the City Times

A new dean of the College of Fine Arts and Communication (COFAC) will join the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point next month. Valerie Cisler, originally from Manitowoc, Wis., will begin July 1.

Cisler comes from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where she taught music, piano, piano pedagogy and graduate music courses since 1994. She served as chair of its Department of Music and Performing Arts for 10 years.

She said she was impressed by the quality of all the departments in her new college: “the highly-credentialed faculty, impressive list of student accomplishments, national accreditation of all four arts programs (Art and Design, Dance, Music and Theatre — no small feat!), the renowned Aber Suzuki Center/American Suzuki Institute and the successful, forward-thinking Communication Division.

“Despite the severe budget cuts, COFAC remains a strong and vibrant college where dedication to students and the community emerge as a primary focus of its faculty. My primary goal will be to support these already strong programs,” she said, adding, “As a Wisconsin native, I am thrilled to be coming back to my home state.”

The College of Fine Arts and Communication has an important role throughout north central Wisconsin, noted Greg Summers, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “We’re excited to have someone with Valerie’s experience help lead the college. Her many accomplishments as a teacher, administrator and a performing artist herself will certainly enrich UW-Stevens Point.”

Cisler completed her doctor of music arts at the University of Oklahoma, Norman, Okla., and her master of music at Eastern New Mexico University, Portales, N.M. Her bachelor of music was from Silver Lake College in Manitowoc.

Cisler is nationally certified with the Music Teachers National Association and president of the Nebraska Music Teachers Association. She has extensive performance and fund development experience and has received teaching and scholarship awards. She co-authored the “Composition Book” series for Alfred’s “Basic Piano Library” and “Technique for the Advancing Pianist.”

Summers thanked Professor Rhonda Sprague for doing an outstanding job as interim dean of COFAC for the past two years, succeeding Jeff Morin. Sprague will return to a faculty role in the Division of Communication.