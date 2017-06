City Times Staff

Construction is well-underway at Aldi’s grocery store on the city’s east side.

A 2800-square-foot addition to the south side of the store’s 5632 Hwy. 10 East location was approved last year.

The store will grow to a total of 18,400 square feet. Several existing parking stalls will be relocated elsewhere in the parking lot, but the property will retain 119 stalls — well beyond the minimum required 62 stalls for a building of its size.

Construction should be complete by fall.