Police & Sheriff Calls, June 20

June 20

Sleep Tight: A deputy responded to reports that two people were sleeping in a car on the 200 block of Crossroads Drive at 2:12 AM. A 42-year-old female and 23-year-old male reported they were looking for housing.

Street Art: Police were called at 11:00 AM with a report that someone had graffiti-ed the bridge on Cty. Rd. HH near West River Drive in Stevens Point. Two suspects, a 20-year-old male and female from Plover, are known but no citations have been issued.

Questionable Content: The wallet of a 28-year-old Stevens Point man was found at the intersection of Division and Main St. A foil packet containing an unknown plastic like substance was found behind the driver’s license.

Crash: A 63-year-old Waupaca man was cited with inattentive driving and operating without insurance after a two vehicle crash with a 62-year-old Stevens Point woman on Hwy. 10 and Elizabeth Ave. in Stevens Point at 12:38 PM.

Fraud: A 46-year-old Custer woman called police at 8:57 PM to report a computer scam by a company claiming to be Microsoft.

Backyard Brawl: Police were called to a bar on the 3400 block of Church St. where five or six males were reported to have been fighting behind the building at 11:04 PM. Police reported one suspect, a 35-year-old Stevens Point man, and no citations were issued.