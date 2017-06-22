Sentry Breaks Ground on Northside High-Rise

By Brandi Makuski

Officials from Sentry Insurance broke ground on a new building on the city’s north side — and it’s a big one.

Construction on the seven-story building — a campus, really — kicked off Thursday, with local officials on hand to help celebrate.

The 270,000-square-foot office building, which will be located at 1501 North Point Dr. — the former site of the old Holiday Inn — will initially house space for 500 employees.

And there’s plenty of room for expansion.

“Sentry is a growing company,” said Pete McPartland, Sentry’s chairman of the board, president, and CEO. “The 1501 North Point building will accommodate our growth, and give us more flexibility with other aspects of our campus.”

The building features a myriad of customizable office spaces, along with meeting and conference rooms. It will also include an on-site cafeteria, fitness and wellness centers, and health services.

The complex will also include a four-story parking ramp, terrace and gardens, and indoor/outdoor spaces for associates to take breaks.

Sentry purchased the land in 2011; site preparation work began in 2016.

J.H. Findorff & Son Inc., of Madison, will oversee construction. The building and campus was designed by Flad Architects of Madison, the same company that designed the Sentry headquarters, which was built in 1977.

“We’re confident the design and craftsmanship of the office will result in a facility that will delight Sentry associates, and be a source of pride for the community,” said Ken Erler, Sentry’s chief administrative officer.

Construction will kick into high gear during the summer, according to Erler. The building and campus are expected to be complete in late 2018.

Sentry is one of the largest employers in the county, paying salaries for about 2,500 people in the Stevens Point area.