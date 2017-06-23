HomeSports2017 WASA Tournament Play Comes to Town

2017 WASA Tournament Play Comes to Town

(City Times photo)

By Robert Whitmire

Zenoff Park and the Stevens Point Softball Association will be the host for the 2017 Wisconsin Amateur Softball Association Class C, D, and E state tournaments this weekend.

Three local teams step on the field in the double elimination tourneys with their sights set on a trip to the national tournaments later in the summer.

Apex Softball/Rookies Sports Pub will kick off its run in the Class C bracket on Saturday at 10:30 AM, taking on the winner of a first round game between NextGen Powersports and Team Elite/Spderz/Ho-Chunk Gaming.

The Class C bracket games will be played on Fritsch Field with the championship game scheduled for 1:30 PM Saturday.

Below Average/S2N takes the field in Game 7 of the Class D bracket against EC Syndicate/Double D’z Bar out of Eau Claire. First pitch is scheduled on Copps Field at 9:30 PM on Friday.

The Class E bracket will be held on Miller Field, with Stevens Point team Glen’s Bait/Dewendys taking on Jet Intermodal/Sal’s out of Oconomowoc at 8:30 PM Friday.

The winner moves on to play the winner of the 9:30 PM game between Tomek’s from Richfield and Norm’s from Jump River.

Game time is set for noon on Saturday, with the championship game scheduled for 8 PM that night.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

CDS Wins Thriller; Final Score Routs Papa Joe’s

Comments comments

KBI Knocks off Airport; Team BAMF Celebrates First Win of Season

Comments comments

Monday’s SPSA Games Rescheduled

Comments comments

Final Score, Joe’s Bar Post Win at Moore Barn Memorial

Comments comments