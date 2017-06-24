Lane Closures Scheduled on Post Rd. Next Week

Whiting amps up for next year’s Bus. 51 revamp

City Times Staff

Motorists can expect to encounter single, daytime lane closures on Bus. 51 between MacArthur Way and County Hwy. HH in Whiting beginning on Monday.

The lane closures are necessary for utility operations performed by the Wis. Dept. of Transportation. Work is scheduled for completion by the end of the day on Thursday, June 29.

Motorists should be alert for slow moving vehicles, construction equipment and turning trucks within the work zone. To avoid any potential delays motorists may want to use alternate routes.