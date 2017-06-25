Point Team Comes up Short in Tournament Play

By Robert Whitmire

Stevens Point team Apex Sports/Rookies Sports Pub ended its state ASA softball Class C title run on Saturday.

The adult softball league team lost its bid with a 26-23 loss in the championship game against Team Elite/Spiderz/Ho-Chunk Gaming out of Cadott. The runners-up finished the tourney with a 1-2 record.

Apex/Rookies dropped their first game of the day to Team Elite 28-21. Nick Winch led Rookies with four hits, including a Grand Slam. Mike Mancl, Adam Shirek, and Steve Pratt each had home runs in the game.

Dropping to the losers bracket, Rookies battled back with a 26-11 win over NextGen/PowerSports from Hudson.

Leading 6-5 after one inning of play, Rookies put seven runs on the board in the second including a three run shot over the left-center field fence by Shane Weircinski. Rookies extended that lead to 19-5 before NextGen lit up the board with 11 runs in the 4th to close the gap to 19-16 but they could get no closer.

Cody Wanta and Nick Winch each had four hits and two RBIs to lead the attack. Brad Davis added a Grand Slam for Rookies.

Team Elite jumped out early in the championship game leading 12-0 after an inning and went on to take the title 26-23 and finish the tourney with a 3-0 record. Leading hitters for Rookies included Jeremiah Krause with four hits. Cody Wanta belted out four hits including a double and four RBIs and Steve Pratt rang up four hits and two RBIs.

Eric Napiwocki put his name in the book with three hits and two RBIs.