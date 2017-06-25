HomeSportsPoint Team Comes up Short in Tournament Play

Point Team Comes up Short in Tournament Play

Steve Pratt makes the play at second for Apex SportsRookies Sports Pub in first game action of Class C tourney. (City Times photo)

By Robert Whitmire

Stevens Point team Apex Sports/Rookies Sports Pub ended its state ASA softball Class C title run on Saturday.

The adult softball league team lost its bid with a 26-23 loss in the championship game against Team Elite/Spiderz/Ho-Chunk Gaming out of Cadott. The runners-up finished the tourney with a 1-2 record.

Apex/Rookies dropped their first game of the day to Team Elite 28-21. Nick Winch led Rookies with four hits, including a Grand Slam. Mike Mancl, Adam Shirek, and Steve Pratt each had home runs in the game.

Dropping to the losers bracket, Rookies battled back with a 26-11 win over NextGen/PowerSports from Hudson.

Leading 6-5 after one inning of play, Rookies put seven runs on the board in the second including a three run shot over the left-center field fence by Shane Weircinski. Rookies extended that lead to 19-5 before NextGen lit up the board with 11 runs in the 4th to close the gap to 19-16 but they could get no closer.

Cody Wanta and Nick Winch each had four hits and two RBIs to lead the attack. Brad Davis added a Grand Slam for Rookies.

Team Elite jumped out early in the championship game leading 12-0 after an inning and went on to take the title 26-23 and finish the tourney with a 3-0 record. Leading hitters for Rookies included Jeremiah Krause with four hits. Cody Wanta belted out four hits including a double and four RBIs and Steve Pratt rang up four hits and two RBIs.

Eric Napiwocki put his name in the book with three hits and two RBIs.

