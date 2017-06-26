Riverfront Rendezvous to Entertain Pointers for 32nd Year

By Jake Mathias

Riverfront Rendezvous, Stevens Point’s annual three-day weekend of music, food and fun returns to Pfiffner Pioneer Park for the 32nd year this Friday, June 30.

City Times Reporter Jake Mathias built himself a Chicago Dog for lunch at the 2012 Riverfront Rendezvous. (City Times photo)

Held every year on Fourth of July weekend, Riverfront Rendezvous will once again feature all-day music and entertainment on four different stages. The Mainstage is as always the Pfiffner Park Bandshell and headliners include Milwaukee-based Americana folk duo Dead Horses, Americana rock artist Cory Chisel, American Idol winner David Cook and Los Angeles folk duo JOHNNYSWIM.

Live music can also be viewed in the Pfiffner building which also plays host to a poetry slam and trivia contest, the north tent featuring rock/blues and bluegrass and the south tent will show children’s singers, jugglers and annual favorite Mad Science, an interactive science experiment show.

The annual Carp Classic Fishing Contest begins at 8 AM and continues until 2 PM on Saturday, July 1 after which trophy’s will be given for largest fish and most total weight in each category including shore fishing, team boat, and 12 and under competition. Entry fee for the Carp Classic is $2 per person.

Now in it’s second year, the Riverfront Rendezvous horseshoe tournament will be held across the river at Mead Park on Sunday, June 2 beginning at 9 AM. Registration for the tournament is closed as of June 24.

Along with entertainment, local restaurants, non-profit groups and youth clubs will be selling a large variety of food ranging from burgers and brats to pierogies and egg rolls. Two beer tents will also be available for those of age. Food and beer tents will be open Friday, June 30 from 5 PM to 10 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 12 PM to 10 PM.

Admission to Riverfront Rendezvous is free to all thanks to sponsors including Skyward, General Beer Northeast, Point Brewery, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Wildcard Corp., Kwik Trip, Habush, Habush and Rottier, Quality Plus Printing and many more.

The fireworks will begin Sunday, July 2 at dusk, following the lighted boat parade beginning at 9:15 AM. The fireworks show this year is set to be larger than years past as the city attempts to raise an additional $5000 to improve the show.

For a full schedule and map, visit Riverfront Rendezvous’ website.

Pfiffner Pioneer Park is located at 1100 Crosby Ave. in Stevens Point.