Shankland to Hold ‘Craft Beverage Office Hours’

City Times Staff

Rep. Katrina Shankland (D–Stevens Point) will hold office hours on Friday, June 30 during a one-day “Craft Beverage Office Hours” event.

Shankland will meet with constituents in the 71st Assembly District at a series of local breweries, brewpubs, wineries, and distilleries. The move is “to highlight the importance of these businesses to the local economy, tourism, and culture,” Shankland said in an email.

Themed office hours are common for Shankland, who in the past has held events such as “Coffee With Katrina” and others. She hosts office hours every month.

All are welcome to attend and discuss their concerns and issues facing local business, Shankland said, “especially in light of a rumored budget motion that could drastically affect taprooms across Wisconsin”.

Friday, June 30

Sunset Point Winery 1:00 – 1:30 PM

1201 Water Street

Stevens Point, WI 54481

Stevens Point Brewery 1:45 – 2:15 PM

2617 Water Street

Stevens Point

O’so Brewing Co. 2:45 – 3:15 PM

3028 Village Park

Plover

Great Northern Distilling 3:30 – 4:00 PM

1740 Park Ave

Plover

Central Waters Brewing Co. 4:30 – 5:00 PM

351 Allen Street

Amherst

McZ’s Brew Pub 5:30 – 6:00 PM

178 North Main Street

Rosholt