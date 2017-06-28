Point Man Makes Hole-in-One at YMCA Fundraiser

HomeCommunity NewsPoint Man Makes Hole-in-One at YMCA Fundraiser

(L-R) Kent Heaverlo, Ryan Johnson, Austin Lamb, David Larson, and Mike Peterson. (Contributed)

For the City Times

A hole-in-one was achieved at last week’s YMCA Foundation Golf Outing.

David Larson scored a Hole in One at SentryWorld Golf Course during the 15th annual event — the first one ever in the event’s history.

The hole-in-one, sponsored by Len Dudas Motors of Stevens Point, occurred at the 7th hole of SentryWorld, just nine minutes into the event.

The prize? A three-year lease on a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze.

“It was so exciting to finally have a winner,” said Kelly Caughlan, event coordinator. “And to make it even sweeter, David has been golfing in our event for the past 15 years with the Glinski, Klein, Anderson & Haka Law Offices.”

The fundraising event garnered $20,000 in proceeds — funding that will support YMCA programs and services, with a focus on providing scholarships and financial assistance to young campers attending the YMCA’s Camp Glacier Hollow near Nelsonville.

