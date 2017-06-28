Summer School Programs Kick into High Gear

By Robert Whitmire

Summer school 2017 is now underway in the Stevens Point School District.

Enrichment classes providing a variety of hands-on learning experiences, as well as academic classes, are taking place at the intermediate and secondary levels.

Ben Franklin is the site of the the district’s intermediate program, which includes classes like Plants, Animals and You; art; Let’s Keep Moving; English; math; Family and Consumer Science; and The Great Outdoors at Boston School Forest.

New to the building this year is the addition of the Youth In College program offered through the Network for Gifted Education through UW-Stevens Point. Youth In College is offered as an enrichment program or high-achieving K-6 students.

Crime Lab; Castles and Kingdoms; Ponds and Puddles; and Jewels of the Nile are a few of areas offered for students to explore and learn.

Bringing the summer school programs under one roof provides the opportunity to offer bus transportation to YIC kids — and serve them breakfast and lunch.

“We also can include the YIC kids in our total student count,” said Steve Prokop, coordinator for intermediate summer school. “We’re happy to have them in the building with us.”