Warrant Issued for Accused Batterer, Thief

By Jacob Mathias

A Portage Co. judge on Monday issued an arrest warrant for a Lacrosse man who failed to appear for his initial appearance on multiple charges.

Keith Traywick, 24, failed to make his initial appearance before Judge Robert Shannon on June 26. Traywick has been charged with robbery with use of force, battery, criminal trespass and violating a court order to not contact a victim. If convicted, he faces more than 30 years in prison.

Traywick was arrested on April 12 after allegedly assaulting a woman on Terrace Lane. The woman told police she formerly lived with the defendant, and had a court order prohibiting his contacting her.

According to the criminal complaint, Traywick pushed the woman hard enough for her elbow to break through a closet door during a confrontation at the home. Traywick allegedly accused the woman of having his property in her home and demanded it be returned.

Traywick has previously been ordered by a judge to avoid all contact with the woman, who said she’d been working with her attorney to return the belongings.

After forcing his way into the residence, Traywick began collecting his clothing and other items, according to the complaint, and also took an Xbox video game console belonging to the woman.

When the woman attempted to take the console back from Traywick, he allegedly kicked her legs and lower back, and punched the woman in the back of her head, according to the complaint.

Traywick’s last known address is 411 N. 9th Street, Apt. 2 in Lacrosse. Anyone with information on Traywick’s current whereabouts should contact the Stevens Point Police Dept. at (715) 346-1500.