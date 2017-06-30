Police & Sheriff Calls, June 27-29

June 27

Crash: A 32-year-old man was cited for operating after suspension, failure to keep vehicle under control, operating without insurance and failure to notify police of an accident after crashing his vehicle at the intersection of Taft Ave. and Birch Ave. in Plover at 1:26 AM.

Baby Back: Police were called by a 20-year-old Stevens Point woman at 8:36 AM who reported her mother would not return her child to her. Police report the child was eventually returned.

Roommate Ruckus: A 29-year-old Stevens Point man was arrested for battery and domestic abuse after his 26-year-old roommate reported being punched in the nose by the suspect at 9:30 AM on the 2300 block of Dixon ST.

Online Dating Danger: A 49-year-old Stevens Point woman called police at 10:30 AM to report being scammed on the dating website, Christianmingle.com.

‘Copter Caper: Police were called by the Stevens Point Shopko Store where a 34-year-old Stevens Point man reported witness the theft of a quad-copter drone being stolen by an unknown suspect at 1:00 PM.

Theft: A 77-year-old Stevens Point woman called police at 3:44 PM to report an unknown suspect had stolen about $100 dollars from her.

OWI: A 21-year-old Plover man was cited for an OWI causing injury and operating left of the center line at 11:50 PM on the 3400 block of Church St. No information given on extent of injuries.

June 28

Property Non-Brothers: Police were called to the 1400 block of Torun Rd. after a reported property dispute involving a 34-year-old Stevens Point woman and a 39-year-old man. No other details given.

Crash: A 22-year-old Plover man was cited for inattentive driving after crashing his vehicle near the intersection of Hwy. 10 and Maple Bluff Rd. in Stevens Point at 2:55 PM.

Loss of License Plate: Police were called at 4:40 PM by a Stevens Point man who reported his front license plate had been stolen by an unknown suspect.

June 29

Crash: A 41-year-old Stevens Point woman was cited for failing to yield the right of way after causing a two-vehicle crash with a 16-year-old woman at the intersection of Water St. and Koch St. at 9:54 AM.

It’s a Dog-Eat-Chicken World: A 68-year-old Stevens Point man called police at 10:19 AM to report his chickens were being attacked by a dog on the 5800 block of Old Hwy. 18. Police were unable to locate said dog.

Suspicious Walker: A 51-year-old Stevens Point woman called police at 1:56 PM to report a suspicious male walking into the roadway on Cty. Rd. R and Porter Dr. while carrying a gun. Police found no gun on the suspect and gave him a ride to Plover.

Horse Hockey: A 27-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man reported a 40-year-old woman who came onto his property without permission and left a shovel full of horse manure on the 9800 block of 90th St. S at 2:33 PM.