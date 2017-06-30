Shoe’s Ode To Ryan Ramczyk

NOTE: Ryan Ramczyk, a native of Stevens Point, played high school football at Stevens Point Area Senior High. He played alongside his buddy Dalton Wriedt and was a first team All-State selection at offensive tackle. In 2013, “Rammer” played tackle at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. In 2014, he earned First Team All-WIAC honors with the Pointers. He sat out the 2015 season. In 2016, Ramczyk started at left tackle for the Big Ten’s Wisconsin Badgers. He was named First Team All-Big Ten. Ryan was drafted by the NFL’s New Orleans Saints in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. Here is “Shoe’s” poem to honor Ryan:

By Tim “Shoe” Sullivan

When “Rammer” went to SPASH, he truly was a flash. He manned the line with Dalton Wriedt, and they could really bash. They opened the holes, as wide as a mile. It was business as usual, and rarely a smile. The backs ran in, and the backs ran out. And these two dudes really packed some clout. If a back had the ball, with Ryan in front. You always knew they would never punt. When SPASH wanted to score, with the ball at the one. They followed the Rammer and the job was done. Ryan would never hold, or think of tripping. What you usually got was a good ol’ whipping.

Then Rammer played in college at Point. And his nose never got out of joint. He could block like a rock, and was fast on the clock. If you gave him some grief, he would knock off your block. He could give you a sock as they ran out the clock.

Then it was on to Wisconsin, a tackle he would be. When the opponents saw him, oh man would they flee. A mountain of a man, standing six-six and three-ten, You didn’t test Rammer in the big guy’s den. When he ran on the field, no sacks would he yield. He was easy to please, and he blocked with ease. That Big Ten stuff was kinda a breeze. LSU was first, and he gave a burst. And soon the Tigers were dying of thirst. They tried to rush in, they really came flyin’. But they never got anywhere cuz they ran into Ryan. The bull rush was tried, by one and then two. But it was for naught, and they never got through.

With the Badgers, he played a year. And he had little or nothing to fear. On a passing down, the “D” would frown. That’s when the “O” really went to town. On first and ten, he’d use his tricks. Then second and four , cuz they usually gained six. As far as penalties, there was never a flag. And even then, he would never brag. He was never slow to deliver a blow. You always knew he would be in the show. The Rammer was great, and never late. And then came the NFL, it was his fate. He was picked to block for Brees. Oh what a plan, oh Geez Louise. The Saints took Rammer in yes the first round. No other pick was ever so sound.

Even though the Saints no longer had Cooks. They still have others who have the hooks. If Drew gets time, he can drop the hammer. And he’ll have all day cuz his team has Rammer. So the talking is done, and its time to play ball. No doubt about it, the Rammer will stand tall. Off the field, he’ll always say “Hi”. You’ll never meet a nicer guy. And now it’s time for the Shoe to leave. The Rammer All-Pro? You better believe.

