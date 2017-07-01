Big Todd’s Closes after 14 Years of Rumbling

By Jacob Mathias

A south side bar is closing and changing hands after almost exactly 14 years in business.

Big Todd’s Rumble Inn, a south side destination — not only for bikers but patrons of all walks of life — served its last customer on Friday, June 30 as the bar changed hands to become the 13th Floor Canteen. Owner Mary Dulske sold the business to long-time Big Todd’s employee Tamie Antill.

Dulske opened the bar with her husband, the eponymous Big Todd on July 4, 2003. The “rumble” comes from the nearby railroad crossing, and the Harley Davidson motorcycles as they pull in to the parking lot.

Unfortunately, Todd passed away about a year after opening the bar.

“He absolutely loved it. I was very happy he got to live his dream,” said Dulske. “I did it 13 years on my own. I think I’ve made him proud; I hope I’ve made him proud.”

Over the years, the Rumble Inn has raised thousands of dollars for local charities, including the Portage County Veterans Relief Fund; Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts; the Never Forgotten Honor Flight; and the Children’s Miracle Network, all thanks to the annual Big Todd’s Memorial Ride. The annual fundraising motorcycle ride covers 140 miles and will continue on after the bar changes names. The next ride will be held August 12.

“That’s been very rewarding over the years,” said Dulske who last year raised enough money to send four veterans on the Honor Flight — three more than her original goal. “My favorite is to do things for the veterans. I think the service people give so many sacrifices that we can’t even imagine.

While she won’t miss the late night shifts and phone calls, Dulske said she’ll miss her favorite part of the job — the customers and friends she made over the years.

“Central Wisconsin is such a wonderful place. The customers are just so down-to-earth and friendly,” she said. “We’ve made this a place to come that’s friendly to all walks of life.”

Dulske will continue to work in central supply at St. Michael’s Hospital and plans on spending time with her golden retriever, who rides in the sidecar of her own motorcycle.

Big Todd’s Rumble Inn and now the 13th Floor Canteen is located at 1109 Park St. in Stevens Point.