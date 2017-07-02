Florian John “Dutch” Hurrish was born October 17, 1927, in Stevens Point to Helen Bombera and Vincent Hurrish.

He married Harriet Ossowski on July 1, 1950. She survives.

He is further survived by his five children: Jody, Jack (Joan Karlen), Jill Kedrowski (Norm), Jim- all of Stevens Point, and Jean Koehl (Mark) of Madison; his grandchildren: Marcus (Katie) Koehl, Katie (Matt) Smith, Edward Koehl, Alexander (Brittany) Sevenich, and Jackie Koehl; and his great-grandchildren: Macy Gilson, Hatty Koehl and their soon-to-be born brother, and Emily and Allison Smith. One son, Alexander, died at birth.

Dutch was known throughout the city and surrounding area as an athlete, starting at the age of 11, when he was a starter on the St. Stanislaus Church League City Championship baseball team playing with men twice his age.

His exploits continued in High School at P.J. Jacobs where he played varsity sports: baseball, basketball and football until he turned 17 and decided to forgo his Senior year (1944) to join the Navy during WWII. He served as a Quartermaster 3rd Class on LST 935 in the Pacific until his discharge on July 10, 1946. He then served 6 years in the Naval Reserve and completed his tour in August, 1952.

After the war, Dutch attended WSC-SP (UW-SP) on the G.I. Bill working toward his accounting degree. He worked for Point Sporting Goods as a Cost Accountant and Advertising Manager. In 1974, he became the Superintendent of the Stevens Point Catholic Cemetery Association.

Being very active in his parish, St. Stanislaus Church, he served as President of the Liturgy Board and Head of Lectors and Lay Minister as well as PTA President. He was a Fourth Degree K.C. and served two terms as Grand Knight and District Deputy of the K.C.S. Dutch was also instrumental in founding the Pacelli HS Booster Club and serving on the committee that created Panacea.

He continued to participate in sports, playing fast pitch softball well into his 40’s and backed the Packers, and the Braves/Brewers. He was a passionate golfer; he was a member at WRCC and then at SPCC until he retired to Arizona. He also enjoyed following all the achievements of his children and his grandchildren.

In 1978, he followed his religious calling when Bishop Frekking appointed him the first Temporal Lay Administer at St. Mary’s of Torun where he was in charge of all day to day life in the parish.

Shortly after, Dutch decided to undergo training to become a Deacon. He was in the inaugural Deacon Class for the LaCrosse Diocese; he was ordained on June 19, 1983. His ordination meant that he could prepare couples for and administer the sacraments of Baptism and Marriage. He could also preach, officiate funerals and conduct Communion services.

In 1987, due to the rising Priest shortage, the Bishop asked him to sell his house and move to the rectory of St. Mary’s in Custer and devote his life to the Church. He served there with pleasure until his retirement to Arizona in the fall of 1992. He and Harriet were honored to meet Pope John Paul II in Detroit in 1987.

In Mesa, Arizona, Dutch wasted no time continuing to serve as a Deacon at St. Timothy Church. At various times he was in charge of the Jail Ministry, Paz de Cristo, Adult Confirmation, Infant Baptism as well as performing weddings and funeral services. He continued to follow the Packers and the Brewers, enjoying spring training games, as well as golfing.

In July of 2014, Dutch retired from St. Tim’s and he and Harriet decided to return to their hometown of Stevens Point. They moved home in October of 2014. The re-adjustment to winter and snow was offset by the nearness of his children. He was a friend to everyone he met always ready with a story or a joke, and a true Christian.

