Whiting to Consider Cell Tower, New Location of Precision Glass

City Times Staff

The Whiting Plan Commission this month will consider two new additions in the village.

Begley Wireless Consulting Services is requesting a conditional use permit to install a 135-foot self-support cell tower on the 1700 block of Elm Street. The tower will be located in the well field east of Willard St. on the north side of Elm.

Also on the agenda is a request from Don Turzinski, owner of Precision Glass & Door, to construct a new facility on the 3200 block of Post Road. Turzinski said his company, which specializes in custom shower doors, is moving because its current location at 2326 Post Rd. will lose most of its parking space next year with the reconstruction of Bus. 51.

Pending village approval, Precision will break ground on its new storefront and production facility sometime this summer.

Plan commissioners meet on July 10 at 5:15 PM in the Whiting Municipal Center, 3600 Water Street. The public is welcome to attend.