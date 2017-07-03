‘Dancing with Your Stars’ Benefits Breast Cancer Center

For the City Times

Hundreds gathered at the Pfiffner Park band shell on Sunday, July 2 for the first-annual Dancing With Your Stars event.

Much like the celebrated reality show, the live-action competition paired local stars with experienced dancers to vie for bragging rights and a trophy.

Local stars included Mayor Mike Wiza, Branka Dudas of STORM Elite All Stars, and trivia guru Jim “Oz” Oliva. Experienced dance partners included Kayla Dziak, Randall Reif, and Marilyn Greiner. Couples danced the foxtrot, jitter bug, and waltz.

Over $12,000 was raised via online and in-person donations for the Saint Michael’s Foundation Hope is Building Campaign, an initiative supporting the new breast care center at Saint Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point.

Dancing With Your Stars is one in a series of dance events raising awareness for Hope Is Building.

Dancing For Hope, a professional dance concert, will conclude the series on September 22 and 23 at Sentry Theater @1800. Transcribing Dance Company’s Charys Hess will direct the performance.

The event was a collaboration between Transcribing Dance Company, CREATE Portage County, St. Michael’s Foundation, and AIR Project. For more information, please visit dancingforhope.org.