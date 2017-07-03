Guns and Hoses Hit the Racetrack on Friday

City Times Staff

A night of racing between local firefighters and law enforcement at Golden Sands Speedway is scheduled for July 7.

Local emergency services will face off on the race track in an effort to raise money for the veterans in Portage County. A 50/50 raffle will be held throughout with night, with tickets sold by local law enforcement and firefighter racers. Donations raised will benefit Portage Co. veterans.

Admission is $12, or free for any active duty service member, or veteran with a military ID.

Opening ceremonies include the Polish Legion of American Color Guard, followed by the National Anthem.

Golden Sands Speedway is located about halfway between Plover and Wisconsin Rapids, at 11000 St. Hwy. 54 E.

Schedule:

Gates open at 5 PM

Time trials at 6:30 PM

Race starts 7:45 PM

Race heats 7:45 – 8:45 (three races during this time)

Intermission 8:45 – 9:00 (race between sheriff and local police chiefs)

Features 9:00 – 10:00 (top two finishers from heats will race)