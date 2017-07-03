Shoe Column: Treasure Hunting at Pfiffner

By Tim “Shoe” Sullivan

It’s more or less a tradition.

Every other year or so, I get up at the crack of dawn on the Monday after the Fourth of July fireworks night.

My mission is simple. I head over to the band shell area at Pfiffner Park to look for money. Been doing it for twenty years.

Here’s my theory:

On Fireworks Night, the festivities are winding down. The bingo games are over. People have money to spend. There’s beer. Lots of beer. And tents. Lots of tents with stuff to buy. I used to go to the Rendezvous which is only a few blocks from my house. People will run into other people they haven’t seen in five years and will probably never see them again. People like to socialize. And they like to drink. And, to me, people standing around drinking beer in the dark late at night means there’s a great chance they’re gonna drop some money.

It’s my job to find it.

The key to all this, of course, is to get up early. The early bird gets the worm, you know. By early, I mean right before it starts getting light out. If you wait until let’s say 8 a.m., forget it. You ain’t gonna find anything. So, on Monday morning at 5:15, I put my duffle bag in the car and drove the five minutes to Pfiffner Park.

Pulled into the parking lot by the bank; my car was the only vehicle there. A good sign. The less competition the better. A fond memory immediately came to me. I recalled how maybe ten years ago I parked in the exact same spot.

As soon as I stepped out of the car, I looked down and saw a 10-dollar bill. It was just laying there on the ground right by my foot. Talk about a great start!

But no such luck this time. No money in the parking lot. With my walking stick firmly in hand, the long walk began. (NOTE: I don’t really need the walking stick to get around. Took it in case I had to fend off a wayward snarling dog. You never know). The first area I checked out was, of course, the beer tent. Had to walk through the open field to get there.

Sadly, I noticed something right away. Even though I seemed to be just about the only person there, and certainly the only money hunter, it sure looked like someone had already been there. There wasn’t a ton of garbage laying around. There was some, but nothing close to years gone by. I walked slowly past bottle caps, empty beer cans, straws, lots of cigarette butts, empty cigarette packs, half of a smoked cigar, plastic forks, somebody’s pizza, a broken fishing lure, used napkins, half-full beer bottles, empty wine coolers, a broken black plastic chair, used sparklers, a glove, paper plates, ticket stubs, ducks, pretzel bags, and you name it.

Let’s face it. Some people are pigs at these things. No getting around it. And why would there only be one glove? Someone left with only one and didn’t miss the other?

But like I said, someone HAD to be there before me. The beer tent was spotless. The whole area by the other tents was nothing remotely similar to the good old days. In the past, I took home about 30 plastic beer pitchers one morning. Still have most of them. Found two beautiful lawn chairs five years ago. They even folded up. Came home once with a watch that actually worked. Scarfed up flashlight batteries, sunglasses, and a blanket. Some years were better than others.

Fifteen minutes into my hunt, I came across an old guy who was carrying a black bag for empty cans. He was obviously there before me. Being neighborly, I approached him and politely asked, “Finding anything?”

He mumbled, “A few” and hopped onto his bicycle and rode off. Two minutes later, I heard someone blow off a firecracker from somewhere across the river. Now think about that a minute. Who the hell gets up at 5:45 on a Monday morning to shoot off firecrackers? And where did most of the garbage go? Were people out there at night with flashlights cleaning up the place? That never happened before.

I walked over to the band shell and looked around. Didn’t find anything. The “finder’s/keeper’s” rule was in effect, but there was nothing to find. Never had any luck over there. Then I slowly walked in the wet grass from the band shell to the path along the river. Saw a bunch of ducks (those ducks always quack me up). Also spotted a lady way down at the other end of the park who was walking her dog. She wasn’t a hunter. Just out for an early stroll.

I headed south and made it to the area by that pond with the wooden bridge. Used to catch Northerns off that trestle using daredevils. That spot brought back another memory. One year, I got there about 5:30 and the sun was just coming up. Garbage everywhere. I just started hunting when a security guard came over and said the park didn’t open until six. I was mad. Had to wait a half hour and the cleanup crew was filtering in. Bottom line was, that guard had a nice head start on me.

The crazy part about Fourth of July hunting is that there really aren’t any rules. At the proper time, and you only have a small window, you can go anywhere you want. One year, I walked along the path by that pond and the same guard walked right alongside me. That’s part of the age-old question: Just exactly WHERE should one look?

On that particular morning, I was on the left-hand side so I’d scan the area to the left. He manned the right. And suddenly he stopped, bent down, and picked up a $20 dollar bill and a minute later also found a ten. All because he had the right side of the path and I had the left. Blind luck. Someone must’ve dropped that money while getting out of a boat.

At any rate, Monday, July 3, 2017, produced no big bonanza. The weather was great…no rain…not too cold… no mosquitoes…ducks everywhere…and birds were chirping. The bingo tent yielded nothing.

I found a paper bag in some bushes but it was empty. Most of the stands were still up but I stayed away from them. Kinda had the feeling that about 10 video cameras were tracking my every move. I envisioned men with walkie-talkies hiding in bushes and behind trees telling each other: “Code Three! He’s coming up to the food tent! Be on the alert!”

There were several garbage bags already filled. But WHEN? And HOW? Geez, the actual fireworks had only ended a few hours earlier. How could anyone actually SEE what they were doing?

My excitement was waning. Somebody must’ve gone through the whole area earlier. I’d arrived there at 5:15 and stayed until 6; didn’t see a penny. This was my worst outing ever. One time all I found was a dime on the ground. Some years I forgot to go at all or got up too late. For that matter, the can guy wasn’t making much of a haul either. And I kept wondering where all the empty plastic beer pitchers went. Maybe they don’t use them anymore.

For almost an hour, I pretty much had the whole place to myself. Walked here. Walked over there. Looked in the bushes and behind rocks. Checked out the shoreline. Almost stepped in a pizza. But there was nothing to find.

Gave it five more minutes. Actually started walking back to my car. And then…there it was! In all its glory! Finally! Yahoo! Right there on the ground in front of me!

A quarter. A good old honest-to-goodness American quarter. Of course I picked it up. A 2014 statehood quarter. And not Iowa or Virginia or anything like that. It said “Arches”. Whatever THAT meant.

I put it in my pocket and drove home.