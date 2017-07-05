Police & Sheriff Calls, July 3-4

*Editor’s Note: More than three dozen fireworks/noise related complaints were registered with local law enforcement agencies July 3-4.

July 3

Missing Child: Police were called by the parents of a six-year-old boy at 12:10 AM who reported their child was missing. The boy was found on Torun Rd.

Here, Hold My Beer: A 22-year-old woman was arrested at 12:32 after having an open intoxicant while walking near Church and Clark streets.

In the Park After Dark: Police found a 22-year-old man in Bukolt Park at 1:21 AM, which is after park hours. The man was warned, and left for home.

Kwik Trip Thief: A 57-year-old man was cited for retail theft after taking $20 worth of merchandise — cereal, popcorn, gum, ibuprofen and a newspaper — from a gas station on the 1600 block of Maria Dr. at 5:42 AM.

Trespasser: Police arrested a 33-year-old woman for criminal trespass after she entered a property without permission on the 2700 block of Indiana Ave. at 10:16 AM.

Sex Assault: Two people went to the police station, 1515 Strongs Ave., at 12:08 PM to report a sexual assault.

Domestic Abuse: A 28-year-old man was arrested for charges of disorderly conduct, strangulation/suffocation and domestic abuse on the 2700 block of Frontenac at 12:56 PM. According to the police report, two children were present during the incident; an infant and four-year-old witness.

Pestering Passersby: Police warned a 40-year-old man for “hassling customers” on the 1000 block of First St. after several people complained at 3:20 PM.

Failure to Yield: A 22-year-old woman was cited for failure to yield at Hwy. 10 and Maple Bluff Rd. at 4:45 PM after she struck a 17-year-old male motorist. The police report indicates the boy was injured, but doesn’t say to what extent.

8th OWI: A 58-year-old man was arrested for his 8th OWI after a hit and run accident on the 1300 block of Briggs Court at 6:59 PM.

Jerk With Fireworks: Deputies were called to the 5200 block of Hwy. 54 in Plover after a caller reported a man there threw lit fireworks into a fireworks tent. No damage or injuries were reported.

Park Camper: A 55-year-old man was warned for camping at Sunset Lake at 10:25 PM.

July 4

Grass, Man: Police responded to a home on the 1000 block of Minnesota Ave. after a 48-year-old man there reported a dispute over cutting grass.

But Will He Stuff It? A 57-year-old man reported striking a turkey with his vehicle near County Trunk K and Hwy. 54 in Almond at 5:43 PM.

Heavy Burglary: A mason business on the 500 block of Brilowski Rd. reported at 1:30 AM that someone had stolen several pieces of heavy construction equipment, including two laser levels, a gas-powered saw, a hammer drill, and a Honda EU2000 generator. Total value of the items taken was over $7,000.

Disturbance: Police were called to a residence on the 600 block of John’s Dr. at 3:14 PM after a caller reported a disturbance between two woman, 20 and 38.

Fireworks Fire? Deputies responded to a grass fire on the 5600 block of County Trunk K in Amherst at 10:01 PM. Deputies believe it could have been started by fireworks.