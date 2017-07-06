NWS: Storm Watch issued Storm clouds on June 12. (Courtesy Sara Scott Spiegel) July 6, 2017 City Times Staff The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of Portage Co. until midnight. Wind gusts of 60 mph and large hail is expected. Check back for updates. FacebookTwitterGoogle+Pinterest Share! Comments comments Related Posts NEW: Village Board Cancels Meeting on Fire Chief Discipline Comments comments Knaapen Leaves District Attorney’s Office Comments comments VIDEO: The 2017 Fireworks Show at Riverfront Rendezvous Comments comments Guns and Hoses Hit the Racetrack on Friday Comments comments