NWS: Storm Watch issued

Storm clouds on June 12. (Courtesy Sara Scott Spiegel)

City Times Staff

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of Portage Co. until midnight.

Wind gusts of 60 mph and large hail is expected.

Check back for updates.

