Police & Sheriff Calls, July 5

July 5

Pane in Pain: A 46-year-old Stevens Point woman called police at 3:43 AM to report an unknown suspect had broken a window of their home on the 2500 block of Fifth Ave.

Mirror Mangling: Police were called at 4:46 AM by a 23-year-old Stevens Point man who reported the mirror of his delivery truck had been destroyed by an unknown suspect near Third St. and Centerpoint Dr.

OWI: A 19-year-old Stevens Point man was arrested for OWI and drinking open intoxicants in a vehicle at 5:52 AM on the 2200 block of Fourth Ave.

Theft: A bank bag containing $140 was reported stolen at 10:20 AM by an unknown suspect from a vehicle on the 800 block of Saint Paul St. Victim is a 63-year-old Stevens Point woman.

Underage: A 20-year-old Stevens Point woman was cited for underage drinking at 1:19 PM on the 200 block of West Clark St.

Fraud: A 56-year-old Stevens Point man called police at 1:50 PM to report he’d been the victim of fraud and lost $1,200 dollars to a Lynchburg, Va. man through an eBay scam.

Crash: After crashing her vehicle at the intersection of Main St. and Fremont St., a 30-year-old Mosinee woman was cited with making an improper right turn and operating without insurance at 2:53 PM.

Battery Arrest: A 33-year-old Stevens Point man was arrested for battery, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment and resisting or obstructing an officer at 11:17 PM at the intersection of Water St. and Wisconsin St. Victim is a 19-year-old Nekoosa man.