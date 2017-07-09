One Dead, One Injured in Alban Crash

City Times Staff

One man has died and a female passenger severely injured following a crash in the Town of Alban on Saturday.

Portage Co. law enforcement and EMS crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on State Hwy. 49, just north of Nerdahl Rd. at 2:07 PM. When they arrived, they discovered a man driving a motorcycle was dead, and his female passenger was suffering from severe injuries.

The woman was airlifted from the scene to a nearby hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

Two people in another vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries from the crash, and were transported via ambulance.

While the crash is under investigation, initial reports show the vehicle was travelling south on Hwy. 49 when it began operating left of the center lane. The motorcycle was northbound.

Alcohol is believed to a factor in the crash.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, Portage County Ambulance, Portage County Coroner, Rosholt Fire Department, Amherst TIM team, Stevens Point Police Department and Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the crash.

No further information will be released until Monday, July 10, so the sheriff’s office has time to notify the victim’s family.