UWSP Seeks Host Families in August

For the City Times

Welcome a select group of first-year UW-Stevens Point students to the community by volunteering as a host family for a two-night stay Aug. 25-27.

The students are moving to UW-Stevens Point early as part of a new mentoring program through the Tutoring Learning Center (TLC). They will be introduced to campus and university support services and meet with their student mentors. Student participants are selected based on ethnicity, first generation student and socioeconomic status and distance from home.

Activities for host families include a potluck and fish fry at Iverson Park on Friday, Aug. 25, starting at 5 p.m., and an outing to the Stevens Point Farmer’s Market the morning of Saturday, Aug. 26. Students will be on campus the majority of the day on Friday and Saturday and will depart from UW-Stevens Point on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. for a camp experience.

Families will provide overnight accommodations Friday and Saturday, breakfasts on Saturday and Sunday and dinner on Saturday as well as transportation to and from UW-Stevens Point for the weekend.

To become a host family or for more information, contact Jake Wozniak of the TLC at jwozniak@uwsp.edu or 715-346-4315.