City Times Staff

Discover Downtown returns next weekend with games, music and more.

Hosted by the Association of Downtown Businesses, the streets of the downtown will be filled with local vendors and family-friendly activities on July 22 from 10 AM to 4 PM.

The popular ping-pong ball drop — which features balls containing coupons and prize slips dropped from the roof of a downtown business — will begin at noon.

Live music will be performed on two different stages — one of the Square in front of Graffiti’s Sports Pub, 912 Main St., and another next to Jim Laabs Music Store, 1045 Main Street.

A magic show performed by Mischief and Magic Entertainment begins at 12:30 PM, with opening and closing music by local musician Fritz McBride on the Main Street stage.

A new event this year comes from Bria Bella & Co., a new clothing store downtown. The Style on Main red carpet fashion show fill feature the stores clothing options and begins at 1:30 PM on the west stage.

Free wine samples are available at the Sunset Point Winery beginning at 11 AM. Customers are limited to three samples and dessert wines are excluded.

Military recruiters will also be onsite, and will offer a pull-up contest, games and an airplane simulator.

As always, Divepoint Scuba will extend the event to the Wisconsin River, where they will offer free kayak demonstrations from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Younger visitors can take advantage of face painting and yard games at the Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum, or in the bounce house which is available from 11 AM to 3 PM.

More information on Discover Downtown can be found on the event’s Facebook page.