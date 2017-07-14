Teen Stabbing Suspect Pleads Guilty

By Brandi Makuski

A Wausau teenager was convicted on Friday of stabbing his grandmother last July.

Dylan Carver, 16, has been behind bars on a $100,000 cash bond since being arrested for stabbing his grandmother on July 13, 2016, at her Plover home. He was charged as an adult, according to court records.

Dylan Carver. (Courtesy Portage Co. Jail)

Carver’s victim, his then-60-year-old grandmother, told police she was watching television in her Haga Dr. home when Carver attacked her, stabbing her five times in the neck and back with a three-inch knife.

Without calling for help, Carver then smashed the woman’s cell phone in the driveway and took her car, fleeing to Wausau by the time police arrived. He was taken into custody the next day.

The woman needed staples to close her wounds, but she was later released, and was present at Carver’s plea hearing on Friday.

Carver was initially charged with first-degree attempted intentional homicide, but in a plea deal with District Attorney Louie Molepske he was allowed to plead guilty to the lesser charge of first-degree reckless injury.

The plea deal was made, in part, so the victim would not have to testify against her own grandson, Molepske said.

“Based on the defendant’s age, lack of adult record and the need to protect the public, the state agreed to this plea agreement which will hold the defendant accountable,” Molepske said.

Carver also pleaded guilty to battery by prisoner stemming from an incident in September of last year while he was incarcerated.

Carver returns to court for sentencing on Sept. 29.

According to a news release from Molepske, Carver faces a maximum of 30 years of supervision for the reckless injury, and six years of supervision for the battery charge, as well as more than $100,000 in fines.