Police & Sheriff Calls, July 14-16

July 14

Firework Flinger: After police responded to reports of a 19-year-old Stevens Point man throwing fireworks at at houses on the 2700 block of Ellis St, the suspect was arrested on an outstanding warrant and cited for underage drinking at 3:03 AM.

Crash: A 90-year-old Plover man was cited with failure to yield the right-of-way after crashing his vehicle near Hwy. 10 and Brilowski Rd. in Stevens Point at 10:29 AM.

Speaker Snatcher: A 30-year-old Stevens Point woman called police at 3:00 PM to report a blue tooth speaker had been stolen from her vehicle on the 1500 block of Illinois Ave.

Safety First: After stopping a 23-year-old Stevens Point driver at the intersection of Briggs and Phillips streets for failing to wear his seat belt at 6:54 PM, police discovered the driver was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Bears, Oh My: A 66-year-old Stevens Point man called police at 9:25 PM to report an unknown suspect had stolen bear traps from his property on the 1100 block of Johnson Dr.

Theft: A wallet was reported stolen from the locked vehicle of a 60-year-old Stevens Point woman at 10 PM on the 1000 block of Smith St. The wallet was found a few blocks away and nothing was reported missing. No suspect is known.

SS Theft: A 33-year-old Stevens Point woman called police at 11:00 PM to report $4 and a social security card has been stolen from her vehicle on the 1600 block of Fremont St.

July 15

Nintendo Switched Out: Police were called at 1:30 AM by a 33-year-old Stevens Point man who reported somebody had went into his vehicle parked near Third St. and Clark St. and stolen his Nintendo Switch video game console.

Church Thief: At 10:12 AM, 74-year-old Stevens Point man reported that an unidentified female had not returned books from a free library exchange program at their church on Wilshire Blvd.

Inappropriate Touching: A 48-year-old Stevens Point man was arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching a 15-year-old Wisconsin Rapids girl at a gas station on the 200 block of West Clark St. at 4:32 PM.

Bail Jumping: A 29-year-old Stevens Point man was arrested for felony bail jumping at 6:06 PM at the Portage County Jail.

July 16

Keg Kidnapper: Police were called at 12:30 AM by a 48-year-old Mosinee woman who reported that three kegs, beer taps and CO2 tanks were stolen from a beer trailer on the 400 block of Franklin St.

OWI: A 25-year-old River Falls man was cited for operating while under the influence after being stopped by deputies at 3:14 AM on I39 near Cty. Rd. HH in Stevens Point.

Mailbox Fatality: Police were called at 11:00 AM by a 69-year-old Stevens Point man who reported his mailbox had been hit by an unknown vehicle on the 6400 block of Old Highway 18.

Crash: A 70-year-old Stevens Point woman was cited for following another vehicle too closely after a two-vehicle crash on the 4200 block of Main St. at 4:09 PM.