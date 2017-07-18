Dalton Wriedt, KBI Sink Shoe Crew at Doug’s

By Tim “Shoe” Sullivan

Dalton Wriedt is a roofer by profession, but he turned into a wrecking crew Monday Night at Moore Barn Memorial.

Kim’s Barrel Inn was short a player going into their game against Shoe Crew so manager Jake Mortimer picked up Wriedt. They both play for Final Score in the Tuesday League.

Mortimer said, “I knew that hitting instructor Scott Somers had been giving Dalton some batting tips so I put him in the three spot. I was hoping he’d drive in a run or two.”

Well, Wriedt did a little better than that. He set a Doug’s Sports Pub RBI record for one game. Dalton, a shortstop, drove in an amazing 10 runs as KBI defeated Shoe Crew, 16-11. His awesome performance at the plate overshadowed an outstanding outing by Joe Kinsella of the Crew who socked home runs in his first two at-bats.

To recap, Wriedt hit a two-run double in the first, whacked a two-run homer in the third, and hammered three-run homers in the fourth and seventh. Onlooker Codi Klismith captured Wriedt’s final blast in an epic photo.

KBI took a 2-0 lead in the first when Nic Dulmes and Jazmin Soto both singled and came home on Dalton’s double. Neither team scored again until the bottom of the second when Shoe Crew’s Joe Kinsella led off with a solo homer to left over the Carbo’s Junction Bar sign. The Barrel scored two runs in the top of the third when Jazmin singled again and Wriedt homered.

When Shoe Crew came to bat, Kyle Norwood scored and then Melissa Dombrowski, Andy Horst, and Jen Eggleston each had base hits. Joltin’ Joe Kinsella followed with a long grand slam homer to center; 6-4 Crew after three.

KBI came up with five more runs in the top of the fourth. The rally included a walk to Jacob Barnes, singles by Kristin DeVogel, Nic Dulmes, and Megan Wiczek, Jazmin Soto’s double, and a three-run bomb by Wriedt.

Shoe Crew’s leftfielder Max DeLap sighed.

“When Dalton came up, all I could do was lean against the Cheese Pleasers sign in left and hope for the best,” he said. “It didn’t help much, though”.

KBI led 9-6 but the Shoe Crew put four runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth to go ahead 10-9. Kyle Norwood’s double and singles by Melissa Dombrowski, Jen Eggleston, and Jared Shilka were the big hits.

The Crew got their final run in the bottom of the fifth when Melissa’s fourth single of the game drove in Norwood. KBI tallied once in the sixth when Dalton Wriedt was intentionally walked, moved to third on Megan Wiczek’s double, and came home on Jack Mortimer’s single.

KBI, 5-1 on the year, put the game away in the top of the seventh with six runs thanks to walks by winning pitcher Brad Kruger and Nic Dulmes, singles by Alishea Johnson and Jazmin Soto (her fourth hit of the game), Jacob Barnes’ triple, and Wriedt’s monster three-run blast to left twenty feet over DeLap’s glove. Kim’s Barrel Inn won, 16-11. The Shoe Crew fell to 3-3.

The game was held up for five minutes because the umpire ran out of softballs. They all landed in the woods behind the left field fence.

Broasted chicken dinner certificates from RD’s Diner were awarded to Melissa Dombrowski, Max DeLap, Joe Kinsella, Megan Wiczek, and Wriedt. Dalton said he will give his to Scottie Somers for the great batting tip.

SHOE CREW BATTING STATS: Kyle Norwood: two doubles, three runs; Melissa Dombrowski: four singles, two runs; Andy Horst: single, run; Jen Eggleston: two singles, two runs; Joe Kinsella: two homers, walk, three runs; Jared Shilka: two singles; Amber Hintz: single; Max DeLap: two singles, triple; Chelsea Stenzel: walk. KIM’S BARREL INN BATTING STATS: Nic Dulmes: two singles, walk, three runs; Jazmin Soto: three singles, double, four runs; Dalton Wriedt: three homers, double, walk, four runs; Megan Wiczek: two singles, double; Jack Mortimer: single, walk; Brad Kruger: walk, run; Kristin DeVogel: two singles, run; Jacob Barnes: single, walk, triple, two runs; Alishea Johnson: single, run. TIME OF GAME: 55 minutes.

Team BAMF (2-6) won its second game of the year by nipping Sloppy Swats (1-5), 11-9. The Swats lost even though they outhit the Bammers 21-14 and whacked six doubles. Graham Edwardson and Christopher Ashland were the big bats for BAMF.

Graham had a triple and three singles and Christopher added a single, double, and triple and only missed hitting for the cycle by a homer. The Swats took an early 1-0 lead when Brady Spees singled and later came home on a base hit by Matt Barden. Matt had four hits for the night.

The Swats got another run in the second due to Justin Scott’s double and base hits by Nicole Spees, Randy Shirek, and Jake Roy. Team BAMF went ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the second after Christopher Ashland doubled, Lakyn Lloyd singled, and Steve Stroik blasted a three-run homer. The Sloppys tied it at 3-3 with a run in the third as Matt Barden, Beth Singer, Justin Scott, and Nicole Spees each had base hits.

Nicole Spees, Randy Shirek, and Jake Roy each had three hits during the game. Team BAMF then came up with a huge five-run third to go ahead 8-3. Included in the rally were a walk to Lakyn Lloyd, singles by Jake Bailey (the winning pitcher), Morgan Edwardson, Graham Edwardson, Erin Laffe, Brad Ashland’s double, and Christopher Ashland’s triple.

BAMF turned a double play in the fourth and then scored three more runs. Erin Laffe, Graham Edwardson, and Christopher all contributed hits. The Swats scored six runs the rest of the way with the key hits coming from Jake Roy, Matt Barden, and Randy Shirek who all hit doubles. BAMF was the winner, 11-9.

SLOPPY SWATS BATTING STATS: Jake Roy: single, two doubles; Jen Eggleston: single (and gave announcer Shoe some salmon filets); Brady Spees: two singles, two runs (got back from Aruba); Matt Barden: two singles, two doubles; Beth Singer: two singles, run; Justin Scott: double, single; Nicole Spees: three singles (also got back from Aruba); Randy Shirek: two singles, double; Kelly Barden: single, walk. TEAM BAMF BATTING STATS: Graham Edwardson: three singles, triple; Erin Laffe: two singles, run, found sunglasses; Brad Ashland: double, run; Danita Ashland: walk, run, played great first base; Christopher Ashland: double, triple, single (3/4 of the cycle), three runs; Morgan Edwardson: single, run; Jake Bailey: single; Lakyn Lloyd: single, walk, run, won RD’s Diner broasted chicken for great catch behind home plate); Steve Stroik: three-run homer. TIME OF GAME: 56 minutes. Airport Bar (5-1) had the bye.

LEAGUE STANDINGS: Airport Bar: 5-1. Kim’s Barrel Inn: 5-1. Shoe Crew: 3-3. Team BAMF: 2-6. Sloppy Swats: 1-5.