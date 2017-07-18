Police & Sheriff Calls, July 17

July 17

Medication Missing: Police were called at 8:50 AM by a 52-year-old Plover woman who reported she’d place a backpack and other items on a sidewalk on the 1000 block of Main St. in Stevens Point and after an unknown suspect stopped to help with her items, she discovered her medication was missing.

Movin’ Out: A 53-year-old Stevens Point man called police at 9:24 AM to report being threatened by his ex-girlfriend regarding her moving out of their residence on the 500 block of Franklin St.

Bike Theft: A 42-year-old Stevens Point man reported his green Huffy bicycle stolen from a bike rack at SPASH at 1:03 PM.

Drug Dealings: Police were called at 2:05 PM by 50-year-old Stevens Point man who reported possible drug activity by his house on the 1400 block of Wisconsin St.

No License to Drive: A 24-year-old Stevens Point woman was cited for operating with a revoked license after being pulled over by police on Bush St. and Sunset Blvd. at 2:32 PM.

Crash: Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy. 10 and Amber Ave. at 4:58 PM. Drivers were 38-year-old and 16-year-old Stevens Point women and a 41-year-old Waupaca woman.

Firearm on Freeway: A 24-year-old Plover man called police to report an unknown suspect had pointed a gun at him from the passenger seat of another vehicle while driving on I39 near Plover at 10:04 PM. No shots were reported.