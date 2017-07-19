Local Elks Lodge Beefs Up Freezers at Salvation Army

By Jacob Mathias

Over 100 pounds of ground beef is now stored in freezers at the Stevens Point Salvation Army Hope Center, thanks to a donation on Wednesday.

Local Elks Lodge 641 donated 135 pounds of ground chuck to the Hope Center, using part of a $2,500 grant they received from the National Elks Lodge.

The grant was also spent on donations for the Family Crisis Center, scholarships to Easter Seals camp for two local children and a batch of dictionaries the Elks give distribute to local third-graders.

“We need places like the Hope Center and the Crisis Center,” said Bob Willis, treasurer for Elks Lodge #641. “So this is what the Elks do.”

Bob Quam, director of operations for the Salvation Army of Portage County, said the Hope Center serves about 26,000 meals to its residents and visitors every year. The center holds 40 beds for those needing a place to stay.

The capacity of the center is 35 residents, but average occupancy of late has been about 40 per day, Quam added.

“It’s really great when community partners like the Elks help us out with some food for all of that,” said Quam. “Our meals are open to the community as well as our shelter residents.”

He said the local community readily meets the Hope Center’s needs but they can always use more food.

“Portage County and the community has always been wonderful; I don’t think we’d ever have a need that would go unmet,” said Guam.

The Elks donate annually to the Salvation Army, and in recent years have brought in new mattresses, food and baby supplies. The group also recently donated $2,000 to the Cops and Bobbers fishing event.

The Salvation Army Hope Center is located at 1600 Briggs St. in Stevens Point. Donations of food, money, toiletries and cleaning supplies are always welcomed.