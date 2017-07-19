Lou Ann Jacobsen, 81

Lou Ann Jacobsen, age 81 of Stevens Point, passed away July 18, 2017 at the Portage County Healthcare Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lou Ann will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at St. Stephens Catholic Church. Rev. Dennis Stanchik will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until time of service at the church.

Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Shuda Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Lou Ann was born July 25, 1935 in Stevens Point, the daughter of Steve and Eleanor (Joswick) Shibilski. She attended St. Peters grade school and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School. She worked at Seifert’s clothing store, followed by a sales position at Parkinson’s in Stevens Point. Her innate sense of style and good taste was respected and admired by her customers and her employers. She was an amazing salesperson. Patrons would specifically request for her assistance because of her expertise, but also for her sense of style, charm, and wit.

“LuLu”, as she was affectionately called by her co-workers and friends, was beautiful, classy and fun to be around. She will be dearly missed but fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

She loved shopping, gambling, gardening (her roses) but especially spending time with her family and friends. She was also a wonderful cook and mentor.

Lou Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband “Jake” and two sons; James and Daniel.

Lou Ann is survived by her four children; Diane Nakama, Plover, Gary (Cindy) Weisbrod, Custer, Randy (Linda) Weisbrod, Plover, and Pamela (Ron) Weisbrod, Stevens Point. Lou Ann also loved her surviving grandchildren; Jamie, Kelly, Maurice, Dana, Dylan, Drew, Chad, Lindsay, and Gabriella. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Maria Weisbrod of Galveston, Texas. Her surviving great grandchildren were especially precious to her; Sophie and Gus of Minn., and Henry, Hope, Leo, & Oliver of Custer also Betty, Hazel, and Iris of Fla.

The family would like to thank Ministry Hospice and the Portage County Health Care Staff for all of their care for Lou Ann.

