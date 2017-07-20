Police & Sheriff Calls, July 19

July 19

Crash: A 24-year-old Shawano man was cited with failing to yield while making a left turn and causing bodily harm following a two-vehicle crash with a 50-year-old Stevens Point woman at 7:17 AM on the Stanley St. exit of I39.

Nature Is A Mystery: A 60-year-old Stevens Point woman called police at 9:18 AM from her home on the 1600 block of Illinois Ave. to report unspecified suspicious dead animals. No other details reported.

Smelly Theft: An 18-year-old Stevens Point man was cited for theft after attempting to steal an air freshener valued at $7.58 from the Stevens Point Shopko at 11:11 AM.

Crash: Police responded to two-vehicle crash on First and Water St. at 3:26 PM where they cited a 20-year-old Stevens Point woman with failure to keep her vehicle under control and operating without insurance.

Jumpin’ Jehosaphat: At 3:37 PM, deputies responded to the 1100 block of Cty. Rd. DB where a group of kids were reported jumping off a bridge into the water of Lake Dubay. Deputies counselled jumpers on safer places to jump.

Fool Me Twice: A 33-year-old Stevens Point man was cited for his second offense of driving without a license after police stopped him on the 2500 block of Church St. at 3:57 PM.

Tough Day At The Office: A 39-year-old Stevens Point woman and Canadian Northern employee called police at 8:30 PM to report a 68-year-old man was screaming at her while she worked on the 2200 block of Monroe St.