Hull Fire Chief Announces Retirement

By Brandi Makuski

After nearly 20 years at the helm, Hull Fire Chief Mark Kluck is stepping down.

Kluck made the surprise announcement during the department’s 50th anniversary celebration on July 22, held at the Hull FD.

“I had no idea,” said Town Chairman John Holdridge. “This was a total surprise, and very sad; he’s going to be hard to replace.”

Rockman’s catering donated the food for a little over 100 Hull residents and guests, to include several original members of the fire service there.

After thanking those in attendance and recognizing the firefighters and town officials in attendance, Kluck’s voice cracked with emotion as he announced his retirement.

“I’ve been with this department for 39-and-a-half years, and it’s been a great run. But a time comes when it’s time to move on,” Kluck said, to a series of surprised reactions and gasps from the audience. “I am announcing today that I’m going to retire from the Hull Fire Department on Sept. 4.”

Kluck started with the department in 1978 and became chief in 1999. He said a lot has changed during that time, not the least of which is how the group conducts its meetings.

“Back in the day, we never started a meeting without someone making a beer run to Charlies [Liquor],” he said, smiling. “Those were the days.”

Over the years, membership in the department has fluctuated between 20 and 40 firefighters, Kluck said, with about 22 members currently serving the town. During that time, the department also saw it’s first female firefighter — Kristi Ahrens, who went on to work for the Stevens Point Police Department, where she currently serves as Crisis Intervention Officer.

When Kluck first joined the department, HFD had two vehicles; today, the department has a fleet of 10 vehicles, to include a tractor and UTV, which help rescuers traverse some of the rural and swampy land in the town.

“There’s always that perception out there that, ‘Those guys are just volunteers’, but I can tell ya, those guys who walk the walk know that’s not the case,” Kluck said of the town’s volunteer firefighting force. “You still have to learn everything.”

The department also joined Metro Fire and Mutual Aid agreements with Stevens Point and Plover fire departments during Kluck’s time at the helm.

Just as he was explaining how the firefighter’s pager alarms work, they all simultaneously sounded with a page from Portage Co. dispatchers — almost as if one cue — prompting the audience to laugh.

And it was on cue; shortly after the page, a dispatcher’s voice came over the radio, thanking Hull for 50 years of service.

“Change is hard,” Kluck said, “but it’s been a great run. This is a brotherhood, and it’s very, very important to me. I love you guys.”