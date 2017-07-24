Free Education Sessions Offered on Going Solar

For the City Times

Solar training is coming to Central Wisconsin.

In partnership with Mid-State Technical College, the Midwest Renewable Energy Association is working with the cities of Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids to launch Solar Central Wisconsin — a solar group purchase program for homes and businesses.

The program offers participants in Central Wisconsin discounted prices on their solar installations by competitively selecting the installation contractor, increasing customer understanding of solar, and leveraging volume purchasing.

Stevens Point-based firm Northwind Renewable Energy Cooperative was selected as the official installer for the program. The Cooperative has also agreed to offer discounted prices as part of the program, and increasing rebates as the group grows in size.

MREA and Mid State Technical College will combine to provide the free, public solar training program, which last about an hour.

During the presentation, attendees can sign up for a free site assessment from the approved partnering contractor, review their site specific information and choose to move forward with the program on their own accord.

“At Mid-State we’ve been training solar installers since 2008.” says Ben Nusz, Renewable Energy Technician Instructor. “We want to share this knowledge with the public. An educated consumer is an informed consumer.”

The following informational sessions have been scheduled:

Friday, July 28, 12 PM

Portage County Public Library

Pinery Room, 1001 Main St. Stevens Point

Saturday, Aug. 5, at 12 PM

McMillan Memorial Library

All Purpose Room, 490 E Grand Ave., Wisconsin Rapids

Thursday, Aug. 10, 12 PM

MREA campus, 7558 Deer Rd., Custer

Stay for a tour of our energy efficiency and renewable energy systems!

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2 PM

Ruby Coffee Roasters, 9515 Water St., Nelsonville