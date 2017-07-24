Sex Offender Arrested After Electronic Monitoring Interrupted

Sexually violent offender arrested in Town of Alban home

By Brandi Makuski

A recently-released sexually violent person has been arrested in Alban after his electronic monitoring device went down.

Peter Yogerst, 41, was arrested on Sunday after Portage Co. deputies received a teletype message from the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections. The message read in part that Yogerst was “in violation of the terms of his/her supervision and/or those of electronic monitoring. We are requesting your assistance in detaining this offender.”

Deputies arrived on the scene as soon as they could, according to Chief Deputy Dan Kontos. The teletype message was received at 11:23 PM; deputies arrived at 11:46 PM. Alban is a rural, unincorporated community located near Rosholt, almost 20 miles northeast of Stevens Point.

Yogerst was taken into custody at his residence, 4068 State Hwy. 49, without incident. Kontos said Yogerst was waiting for officers to arrive.

“It could not be ruled out that the electronic monitoring equipment used by WisDOC lost connectivity, and the automated alert was triggered,” Kontos said a news release.

Yogerst was convicted in 1994 on charges of second-degree sexual assault and intimidating a witness after he forced his way into a home and assaulted a woman. He was later committed to the Wis. Dept. of Corrections under the state’s Sexually Violent Persons Law, and was released from a treatment center in January.

The incident is under investigation by WisDOC and the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office. Deputies do not believe the public was in any danger, according to the news release.

Check back for updates.